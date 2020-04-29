Tollywood filmmakers are early waiting for six Mumbai-based actresses like Pooja Hegde, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet to come to Hyderabad.

Several big-budget movies featuring popular Tollywood actors are currently in the production stage. Few of these films will have pan-India release and their makers have roped in the actresses with a pan India appeal for the female leads in those movies. Ananya Pandey, Pooja Hegde, Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh are those heroines, who are part of big films.

The shooting of these big-ticket Tollywood movies has been stalled following the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 35 days passed after this announcement, but the increase in the number of the corona infected cases has caused an uncertainty in resume their filming. This is creating the issues of the dates of the actress, who have signed other films too.

The makers of RRR were said to be worried about Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is playing the female lead opposite Ram Charan in the film. She was expected wrap its shoot by now and take up the filming of her other projects. But the lockdown created a mess, as she is said to be struggling to accommodate her dates for the SS Rajamouli-directed period movie.

Ananya Pandey is making her debut in south Indian film with Vijay Devarakonda's Fighter. She has wrapped over 50 percent of her portions. With 35 days passed away due to lockdown, she is said to be finding it tough to adjust her dates for her upcoming Bollywood project Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter.

Pooja Hegde is acting in two films like O Dear starring Prabhas and Most Eligible Bachelor starring Akhil Akkineni. She will have to adjust her dates too. Kajal Agarwal is the female lead in a Chiranjeevi's Acharya and she is expected to join the sets once the lockdown is lifted.

Tamannaah Bhatia is seen as Kabaddi player in Gopichand's sports film Seetimaar. Rakul Preet Singh has signed to acting in Nithiin's upcoming movie. But these two actresses does not need to worry much, as they are yet to decided on their next projects. They can decide on the dates of the films that are still in the discussion stage.

The shooting schedules of all these movies are already messed up, which would create a problem readjusting their release dates. However, their release dates will hinge on how these Mumbai actresses give their dates. The makers of these movies will have tough time rescheduling their shoots and releases.