Fans and celebrities across the globe are expressing their condolence over the death of Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Mumbai on Thursday, 30 April. He was aged 67 and survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor and actor-son Ranbir Kapoor.

He was taken to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday after he was not keeping well. Rishi Kapoor was diagnoised with cancer and he was hospitalised regularly over health issues in the recent years.

He was the son of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor and grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor. He acted in over 90 movies in his four-decade career after donning the grease paint for the first time as a child arsite Mera Naam Joker.

Now, his family has released a message over his death and highlighted that he want people to remember him with a smile and not with tears.

Find the statement of his family below:

A message from Rishi Kapoor's family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am 1ST in hospital today after a two-year battle with Leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.