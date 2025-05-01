Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in April 2020. On his fifth death anniversary today, the Kapoor family took to social media to remember the beloved star by sharing heartfelt photos and video clips that celebrated his life and legacy.

Neetu Kapoor, Rishi's wife of nearly 40 years, paid a moving tribute to her late husband. Known for often sharing cherished memories online, Neetu took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of Rishi holding a drink, captioning it, "Miss you, Kapoor Sahab ."

She also shared a series of photos and videos remembering the actor. In one of the posts, Rishi is seen standing beside Neetu during a family celebration of her birthday. Joining them in the picture were their daughter Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara Sahni.

Riddhima Kapoor also penned a touching tribute on her Instagram Story, posting a black-and-white photo of her father and writing, "Miss you saying 'Quiet Mushk' Love you every day."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a heartfelt note on her social media, honouring the late actor.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha is mini version of Rishi Kapoor

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha, is often referred to as a mini version of her grandfather, Rishi Kapoor. After Alia and Ranbir publicly introduced their daughter, Raha, several AI-generated images imagining Rishi holding Raha went viral.

Riddhima had a photo of Rishi in a black T-shirt, seated at the edge of a dining table, about to cut a homemade birthday cake, with colourful "Happy Birthday" balloons in the background. A young Samara sits on his lap, eagerly awaiting a slice. Along with the photo, Riddhima wrote, "Happy birthday Papa..How I wish you were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters. Your 'bandari' Sam is all grown up, and baby Raha is the cutest – she is a mini you. Papa, I will always cherish the memories we shared. We miss you so much, and our love for you only deepens with every passing day. ❤️"

Neetu Kapoor also reposted this touching message on her Instagram Stories.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor were not just a beloved real-life couple but also one of the most iconic on-screen pairs of the 1970s and 1980s. Together, they starred in classics such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, and Besharam. Their effortless chemistry made them one of Hindi cinema's most cherished duos.

Reportedly, the couple first met on the sets of Zehreela Insaan in 1970. Although their initial meeting wasn't smooth, love blossomed while shooting Kabhi Kabhie in 1976. They tied the knot on January 22, 1980, and went on to become proud parents to Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.

Work front

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the 2022 film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The film marked her comeback to the film industry following her hiatus after her husband Rishi Kapoor's death. Her next film was Letters to Mr. Khanna.