Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been facing the wrath of netizens for allegedly being irresponsible by partying and visiting people while being infected with coronavirus. Celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra and others have either supported or condemned Kanika's actions. And now Rishi Kapoor has slammed the Taj Hotel chain for being careless and not doing their job of scanning visitors on their arrival.

Former BSP MP Akbar Ahmed Dumpy threw a birthday party on March 14 which was attended by many socialites and royals. In the list,were Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Congress leader Jitin Prasada, Rajasthan's former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and her MP son Dushyant Singh among others. But among the others was Kanika Kapoor.

The Taj Hotel where Kanika Kapoor attended a party, has been closed till further orders, according to the orders issued by the District Magistrate on Friday evening.

Slamming for The Taj Hotel's inaction during the coronavirus outbreak, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn't have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected!"

Responding to Kapoor's allegations, The Taj Hotel claimed that they had done thermal screening of Kanika and during the test, her temperature was found to be normal. "At all our hotels, we have undertaken extensive precautionary measures including thermal screening of all guests, staff and vendors. At the time of check-in, her temperature was found to be normal. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and associates are of paramount importance," an official Twitter handle of Taj Hotels tweeted.

To this, Rishi Kapoor appreciated the hotel's actions towards its visitors' safety and wrote, "I appreciate, believe and respect The Taj Hotels has for all its guests regarding safety and security. Please tell this to the Media and the concerned Government. Unnecessarily the lady concerned is being victimized. With your strict measures surely she wasn't carrying the virus."

Before getting positive of COVID-19, apart from attending the said party, Kanika had stayed at Shalimar Gallante in Mahanagar in Lucknow and now another person from the same building has been found positive, said sources. The singer had also been interacting with her friends in the high-rise building where her parents stay in Mahanagar area.