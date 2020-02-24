Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor recently posted a piece of advice on his twitter handle where the actor seemed irritated with the way the young directors work these days. We don't know whom he was hinting to but his post clearly stated that he doesn't like the way of working of the young slot of directors or the gen-next.

Rishi took to Twitter on Saturday and posted a still of his late uncle and superstar Shammi Kapoor from the sets of 1966 film "Teesri Manzil".

In the image, the yesteryear director Vijay Anand can be seen observing Shammi's performance by sitting next to him rather than hooking to the monitor's screen to watch the actors' performances.

Asking the young directors to follow the same procedure, Rishi tweeted: "For today's directors. This is where you should be seeing your actor perform in close proximity, not in front of a monitor. Fed up fighting with the new crop who are so happy to be playing with the new toy. That's for the DOP."

Sorry forgot to mention this is Vijay Anand directing Shammi Kapoor in “Teezri Manzil” https://t.co/BNFegEkBLW — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 22, 2020

To this filmmaker, Shekhar Kapur too agreed and said, "Well said, @chintskap ! I hate the video monitor and keep it as far away from the action as possible. Never look through it, nor allow my actors to do so. It's a lazy way to make a movie. Unless you are doing complex VFX shots."

Rishi Kapoor's cancer treatment

After getting diagnosed with cancer in September 2018, Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 after the veteran actor completed his treatment in New York. Rishi Kapoor had informed his fans about his well being, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Dear family, friends, foes, and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized."



"I was running a slight fever and on the investigation, Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertaining and love you. I am now in Mumbai."

Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's cancer diagnosis

Speaking about the emotions and the turmoil they went through the treatment, Neetu Kapoor had told Times Now, "My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn't know what to do.

But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months."