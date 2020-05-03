Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor bid a final adieu to his friends, family, and fans on April 30. The original chocolate boy was 67-years-old and was battling cancer since 2018. With his passing, another glorious chapter of Bollywood has come to an end. During his last moments at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, his wife Neetu Kapoor was with him. Fans and Bollywood fraternity, who were still reeling from the shocking demise of Rishi Kapoor, are still a loss of words.

Despite Rishi hailing from a royal Kapoor family, he was rightly called the torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy whose contribution to the film industry is unparalleled. Although, he was the son of Raj Kapoor, and the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor, he made a name for himself.

International Business Times, India brings to you the rich legacy that Rishi Kapoor left behind for his family Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Neetu.

Rishi Kapoor's legacy!

Rishi Kapoor was once asked if the 'Kapoor legacy was a burden for him' and if he has been able to successfully take the 'legacy' forward. Quoting from Anupama Chopra's book 'Freeze Frame', he said, "I have answered this for the last 40 years, now you have to answer. Did I accomplish or not? I have passed the baton on to my son now. Now it's up to you to say whether I did justice to what I have done, what my grandfather, father did before me."

Rishi Kapoor's approx net worth

Well, apart from the rich legacy, the actor also has left behind enormous wealth for his family. According to reports in an online portal, 'The Cinemaholic', the actor has an estimated net worth of $40 million or around Rs 300 crore. He was also the owner of a lavish home in Mumbai's Bandra, Pali Hill where he stayed with his wife Neetu Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi's The Body and had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern which stars Deepika Padukone. And now after his demise, the makers will have to find a replacement for the film The Intern.

Neetu Kapoor's contribution to Rishi's personal and professional life

Rishi Kapoor's wife gave up acting after she got married to Rishi, not because she wasn't allowed to act in films, but she was continuously working and needed a break. However, she was part of a few films with Rishi like Love Aaj Kal, Besharam and a few more. Neetu who has been with Rishi Kapoor for almost 40 years and more is saddened by his demise and couldn't hold back her emotions after his demise. The actor's wife shares a smiling picture of her late husband raising a toast on her social media and captioned it as' End of our story'. The pain in her heart is penned beautifully and no amount of money can ever fill the empty space in her heart.