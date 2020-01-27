Remember Robert DeNiro interning under a much younger Anne Hathaway in the 2015 film 'The Intern'? The same is going to happen in Bollywood and stepping into DeNiro and Hathaway's shoes will Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the Hindi adaptation of the film.

Exuding excitement while announcing her next project, Deepika on Instagram intimated the fans with the news writing, "Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern A 2021 release! Presented by @_kaproductions @warnerbrosindia and @iamazureent See you at the movies!"

Only the thought of the film is exciting enough and seeing it onscreen next year won't be anything less than sheer bliss. The upcoming feature will jointly be bankrolled by Deepika and Sunil Khetrapal under the Azure Entertainment and Ka Productions.

Deepika speaks about the film

An overwhelmed Deepika while discussing about her next with the media said, "The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey."

On the other hand, veteran actor Rishi who will be seen as a retired man joining as an intern that too under a way younger female boss too considered himself blessed enough to be a part of this "heart-warming" movie.

"The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and Azure are officially making this film in India," HT quoted him as saying.

Coming with a beautiful message that learning has no age, the film is surely worth a watch.

The original Hollywood flick, which opened in theatres five years ago, was about a septuagenarian named Ben (Robert), a widower. He applies for a senior intern program at an e-commerce startup eventually being selected for the role.

Jules Ostin (Anne) was seen as the founder who is also a mother of a little girl. The beautiful movie explored how their lives moved and transformed while they worked together.

This would be the first time that Rishi and Deepika will be seen leading a film together, although, they both have been wonderful on their work fronts at individual levels.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Meanwhile, Rishi was seen in Emraan Hashmi starrer suspense thriller 'The Body'.