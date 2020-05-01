The entire nation was in a state of shock when Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, April 30, just a day after Irrfan Khan left for heavenly abode. Rishi was 67 and was battling cancer since he was diagnosed in 2018. On Wednesday, the Karz star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathing issue.

Since his death, several videos from hospital and funeral have been circulating on social media. However, one short clip of the actor in his hospital bed just before he died has left television actor Kushal Tandon angry. Kushal took to Twitter to slam those forwarding the video and called it 'gross violation of privacy.'

Asking people to delete the video instead of forwarding, the TV actor wrote: "There's a forward that a ward boy or someone from the hospital has shot of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital bed just before he passed. I saw it. And think it's a gross violation of his privacy. If you do receive it, delete it rather than forward it further. I did."

When netizens assumed it was the viral video of a staff singing while Rishi Kapoor showers him blessings, Kushal clarified with another tweet. "Not the video in which the word boy is singing, there Is one more video of two minutes in which the boy is sneaking around and he his lying on his bed," he wrote.

Rishi Kapoor's funeral:

Rishi Kapoor's last rites were held at the Chandanwadi crematorium, Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Several family members including Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan and Aadar Jain, and Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt attended the funeral. A few close friends including Abhishek Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji and industrialist Anil Ambani, also braved the coronavirus lockdown to be by the family at the difficult time.