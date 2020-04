Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30, at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The 67-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment in New York for close to a year. He returned to India in September last year after he was announced 'free of cancer'.

Good friend Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with him in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie, was the first one to break the news on Twitter, "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !"

On Wednesday, Rishi Kapoor was rushed to hospital after he complained of breathing problem. "He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," brother Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Rishi made his debut as a child actor in his father Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker in 1970. Later in 1973, he had his first lead role in Bobby, also starring Dimple Kapadia, and became an instant hit among masses.

The news of Rishi's tragic demise came just a day after Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29.

As were remember Rishi Kapoor and his contribution to the Indian cinema, take a look at some of the Kapoor clan's iconic dialogues that inspired his fans:

Har ishq ka ek waqt hota hai. woh hamara waqt nahi tha. par iska yeh matlab nahi ki woh ishq nahi tha - (movie - Jab Tak Hai Jaan)

Baadshahat bhaichare ko nahi dekhti (movie - Aurangzeb)

Hum sainkadon janam lete hai . kabhi pati patni bankar, kabhi premi bankar, toh kabhi anjaane bankar. lekin milte zaroor hai aakhir mein . nahi milenge toh kahani khatam kaise hogi . isse pyar kehte hai (movie Sanaam Re)