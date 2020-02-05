After getting diagnosed with cancer in September 2018, Rishi Kapoor returned to to India in September 2019 after the veteran actor completed his treatment in New York. A few days ago, Kapoor was hospitalised in Delhi which was reported because of the apparent relapse. While his fans and loved ones were worried about his ailing health, Kapoor took to Twitter to put an end to speculations.

Informed his fans that he is now back in Mumbai, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized."

"I was running a slight fever and on investigation, Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai."

Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's cancer diagnosis

Kapoor had earlier said that he was very thankful to his wife for standing besides him like a rock being a source of motivation with her unconditional support. But those 11 months were quite traumatic for Neetu and her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Speaking about the emotions and the turmoil they went throughout the treatment, Neetu Kapoor had told Times Now, "My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn't know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months."

Rishi Kapoor on Bollywood dramatized cancer like a dreaded disease

About how Bollywood has dramatized cancer like a dreaded disease in films, Rishi Kapoor had said, "The thing is, people think and we dramatize in films, that cancer is a dreaded disease. Yes, it is. But today, it is all treatable, if diagnosed at an early stage, it can be dealt with. Cancer is curable and also, you have to have family support. Filmon me humne background music daal, dool ke itna kharab kiya hai naam cancer ka (We have given a bad name to cancer with all the background music that we used in films)! Today its treatable, people are dealing with all kinds of cancer ...just have to be positive."