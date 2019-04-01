Rishabh Pant had recently courted 'spot-fixing' controversy after the stump microphone had picked a strange prediction made by the wicketkeeper during Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on March 30. But a Board of Control for Cricket in India official has come out in support of the youngster saying that Pant's comments were "misconstrued".

"No one heard what Rishabh said before that particular sentence. He was telling [Delhi Capitals captain] Shreyas Iyer to increase fielders on off-side to stop an imminent four," a top BCCI official told PTI.

The controversial incident happened during KKR's batting when they had just lost their first wicket for the score of 16. Vice-captain Robbie Uthappa had come out to replace Nikhil Naik who was dismissed by Sandeep Lamichhane and 3.4 overs had been bowled. As Uthappa was taking guard, Pant said from behind the stumps, "Yeh toh waise bhi chauka hai" which translates to "the next ball will anyway be a four" in English. As it turned out, the fifth ball of the fourth over went to the boundary through cover.

The truth of Rishabh Pant's prediction made people on social media allege a spot-fixing scandal. Talking about the same, the same BCCI official said that it was very unfortunate that a young player's career is being put under the scanner using footage which is taken out of context. "Maligning a young cricketer without even knowing the details is so unfortunate. A section of media allowed the social media to insinuate and vilify a young talent without getting into details," said the official.

Here are some of the reactions to the incident which prompted the clarification of the part of BCCI.