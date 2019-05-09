Kedar Jadhav's Indian Premier League season might have come to an end, but this might not have a bearing on his World Cup participation as the selectors are willing to wait till the final hour to make a call on his availability. As per reports, the MSK Prasad-led committee believes that Jadhav's injury might not be as serious as it was assumed earlier.

As per the ICC's playing conditions, teams can make a change to their preliminary squad for the World Cup until May 23, but Prasad's panel wants to wait as close as possible to the deadline and as close to the Indian squad's departure for the World Cup is concerned. Only if it warrants will they name a replacement for the right-hander.

Selectors willing to wait till the last moment

Jadhav hurt his left shoulder last Sunday when he was playing against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. Clutching his shoulder, he left the field immediately and did not make a return. CSK coach Stephen Fleming later confirmed that his season was over owing to the injury and that he would take no further part in the scheme of things.

"Well, he is out for us, and then it is just about being accurate with that assessment. He was going through the scans and working with Patrick Farhart (the Indian team physiotherapist), so there's obviously one eye now on the World Cup and getting him fit," Fleming told the host broadcasters.

"But from our point of view, he is certainly out of the tournament," he further added.

As per a report from ESPNCricinfo, the selection panel has now received a report from Patrick Farhart which mentions that the middle-order batsman will recover and be fully fit before the Indian squad jets off for the World Cup on May 22. India take on South Africa in their first match of the marquee tournament on June 5.

The selectors have already named a list of stand by players which include Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma. Also, young Navdeep Saini is also part of the quartet of fast bowlers who will be tagging along with the Indian team as net bowlers. This injury could well pace the way for Rishabh Pant, who has shown great form in the ongoing IPL and has found the backing of several former players and pundits.

India's squad for the World Cup: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik.