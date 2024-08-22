Rishab Shetty's recent win at the 70th National Film Awards for Best Actor, thanks to his powerful performance in Kantara, has made headlines across the country. However, the actor's recent comments on Bollywood have landed him in a soup. While promoting his upcoming film Laughing Buddha, the Kannada actor took a strong stance against Bollywood, claiming that the industry often portrays India in a negative light at international events. He expressed his pride in showcasing his nation, state, and language positively through his films, a sentiment that has resonated with some but has also sparked backlash from many quarters.

He argued Bollywood films, touted as art cinema, frequently highlight the darker sides of India, which he believes undermines the country's global image. In contrast, Shetty emphasized his commitment to presenting India in a positive light, particularly through his work in the Kannada film industry. His words were clear: "My nation, my state, my language—my pride. Why not take it on a positive note globally, and that's what I try to do".​

Kantara actor #RishabShetty is only showing hypocrisy here. Such comments are unprofessional and unacceptable.

Rishab Shetty must apologise!!! pic.twitter.com/lBOjvKvu90 — Inside Box Office (@InsideBoxOffice) August 21, 2024

These comments, however, did not go down well with a section of the netizens, leading to a heated debate online. Social media users accused Shetty of hypocrisy, pointing to scenes in Kantara that sparked controversy for their portrayal of women. Specifically, a scene involving actor Sapthami Gowda, where Shetty's character pinches her waist without consent, was widely criticized. This led to discussions about objectification and consent in Indian cinema, with many questioning Shetty's stance on Bollywood given the content of his film.

The dark side of kantara, so called devotional and family movie pic.twitter.com/0iiUlcsQA7 — Dr Frodo ??????? (@Drfrodo1_) August 21, 2024

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions to Shetty's comments, with some users labelling him a "Bollywood hater" and others calling him out for his perceived double standards. Critics argued that Bollywood, despite its flaws, has been instrumental in putting Indian cinema on the global map and opening doors for regional films like Kantara. One commentator remarked, "Bollywood is the only Indian industry recognized internationally... Not showing those realities on screen won't change the living conditions in India."​ .

Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting his next release Laughing Buddha. This film, slated for release soon, is eagerly anticipated by his fans. Shetty is also working on Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the original film that will delve deeper into the lore of the Panchurli Deiva during the Kadamba era.