Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today, April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was suffering from Leukemia. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in many films, confirmed the news on Twitter.

Bollywood's beloved actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. Showbiz is in shock after hearing the saddening piece of news. Here are some rare pictures of the evergreen chocolate boy of Bollywood.

Man to man talk with the legend - Pran sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve! pic.twitter.com/scLTXSOB1M — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 24, 2020

“Mera Naam Joker”released on December 18th,1970 at the Novelty Cinema in Mumbai. Here as a teen ager,with the “acrobat duplicate”Clown of dad at its premier. Forgot his name. Just spoke Russian. If you seeing this comrade -“Spaciba bolshoi tavarish” pic.twitter.com/UKGgvxhTpI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 2, 2020

Privileged to be part of this film. Shot this in ‘67/‘68. Released today 18th December’70. 49 years back! pic.twitter.com/A7khkcDglt — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 18, 2019

Original “Coca Cola” advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed) pic.twitter.com/RXIEUxCAlp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 13, 2019

I still remember when I first worked with you in Prem Rog & then in Bol Radha Bol exactly 10 years later... "Anees" se lekar "Humara Anees" tak ka safar bohot hi yaadgar tha. Wishing you the best of health. Happy birthday Chintu sahaab @chintskap pic.twitter.com/ru3WdsC1wY — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) September 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has reached also the hospital. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are in the hospital since last night. As reported in media, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani won't be able to attend the funeral of her father Rishi Kapoor as she stays in Delhi and won't be able to travel due to the lockdown.

May his soul rest in peace.