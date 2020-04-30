‘Mulk’ banned in Pakistan Close
Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today, April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was suffering from Leukemia. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in many films, confirmed the news on Twitter. 

Bollywood's beloved actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. Showbiz is in shock after hearing the saddening piece of news. Here are some rare pictures of the evergreen chocolate boy of Bollywood.

rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor with family
Rishi kapoor and Randhir Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor with Lata Mangeshkar
Rishi Kapoor with dad Raj Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor with brother Randhir Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor
Varindar RT Chawla
family photo of Rishi Kapoor
ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and rishi kapoor
Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor
rishi kapoor

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has reached also the hospital. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are in the hospital since last night. As reported in media, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani won't be able to attend the funeral of her father Rishi Kapoor as she stays in Delhi and won't be able to travel due to the lockdown.

May his soul rest in peace.