The novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan is now a global pandemic, and even after 18 months of its outbreak, Covid is still continuing its killing spree in many countries. In India, coronavirus has already claimed the lives of more than 3.41 lakh people, and the second wave of the pandemic killed people irrespective of age group.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with a list of five celebrities who succumbed to Covid.

Rinku Singh Nikumbh

Rinku Singh became a popular figure among Bollywood audiences after her role in Ayushmann Khuranna's Dream Girl garnered attention. The actress passed away on June 04 after testing positive for coronavirus infection.

According to reports, Rinku Singh has been suffering from Asthma for several years, and the Covid infection worsened her condition. She was last seen in the movie Hello Charlie, directed by Pankaj Saraswat.

Jagdish Lad

It was on April 30 that Mr. India runner-up Jagdish Lad succumbed to Covid. He was just 34 years old. The bodybuilder had also won the silver medal at the world championship. Jagdish is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Kishore Nandlaskar

Kishore Nandlaskar is another Indian celebrity who lost his life due to the Covid pandemic infection. He died on April 20 after fighting with the coronavirus infection for several days. The actor was aged 81.

After marking his presence felt in the Marathi film industry, Nandlaskar made his Bollywood debut and played memorable roles in movies like Singham, Simmba, Vaastav, and Khakee.

SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is another noted celebrity who lost his life due to Covid. He died in August after battling coronavirus for several days. In his glorious career, SPB sang more than 40,0000 songs in various Indian languages and was a recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan honors from the Indian government.

Rohit Sardana

Rohit Sardana is a celebrated journalist who lost his life due to the Covid-19 infection. The journalist who was working with Aaj Tak died of cardiac arrest after testing positive for coronavirus. He was aged 42.