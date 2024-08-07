Rimi Sen's last few social media posts have fuelled rumours of the actress undergoing the knife. Each and every picture of the Dhoom actress on social media has received with comments on how she looks changed and whether she has got a lip enhancement or fillers done. Such has been the conversation on her facial features, that the actress has now decided to break her silence on it.

Rimi Sen on plastic surgery rumours

Rimi Sen has now spoken up on the rumours of getting plastic surgery done. She has said that if people are thinking that she has undergone the knife and is looking good; its good for her. "Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai... if it's in a good way, it's very good for me. Bina plastic surgery karaye bina hi log bol rahe hain," she told HT.

Rimi further added that she hasn't completely undergone the knife but has got fillers and botox. "I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else," she further said. She further said that one should only get plastic surgery done if they have committed a crime and want to run away from the country.

"One shouldn't need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India, who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50. Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai. (For now, this works)," the Hungama actress said.

Rimi also thanked her doctors for making her look good. "They help me a lot to look good. Anyone can look good by using these things, and having discipline. But if you are calling what I have done bad, then tell me how can I correct it, so I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong. I can say isko correct kar do," she concluded.