Rihanna has yet again taken social media by storm and this time the pop star made headlines earlier this month after tweeting in support of farmers protesting against the Indian government's new farm laws.

Her latest Twitter entry, in which she can be seen posing topless with a Ganesha neckpiece around her neck, has gone viral as well, causing outrage on Twitter over hurting religious sentiments.

Rihanna took to Twitter sharing a topless picture of herself donning a statement Ganesha necklace. The US singer shot for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty along with a pair of purple satin bottoms. She wore other accessories such as diamond bracelets, neckpieces and statement earrings.

The latest topless image of Rihanna has not gone down well with several social media users calling it an attempt to "offend religious sentiments." This added to resentment against the singer after she farmers protest remark.

Here's the picture Rihanna posted:

when @PopcaanMusic said "me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl" @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021

Stop using my religion as an aesthetic: Twitter reacts

One person wrote, "Rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that Ganesh figurine at the end of the chain :( is a holy and sacred figure for us Hindus," a Twitter user wrote in the comments (sic)."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Super offensive wearing Ganesha like that. My first god, a holy sentiment to millions of people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Sorry RiRi, you disappointed me and others (sic)."

Another wrote, "OK I love her but why tf she's culture appropriating ??? She's wearing lord Ganesha necklace as an aesthetic even I a Hindu never did that then who's she ????"