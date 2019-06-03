Rihanna is setting temperatures high on Instagram with her latest post. The diva sported some impeccable neon lingerie from the Savage x Fenty collection. Well, considering how it is her own brand, she chose to showcase some of her new collection by modelling for it.

RiRi wore lacy neon lingerie with a plunging neckline. She completed the look with neon lacy thigh-high stockings and pumps. Letting her hair down in gorgeous voluminous curls, Rihanna chose to complete her look with dark eyes and mauve-brown lips. She captioned the picture as, "⚡️⚡️ @savagexfenty's new June drop!! OUT NOW! savagex.com" Check it out below!

She also donned one brown lingerie with shimmery thigh-high socks and strappy heels. Her pictures definitely got some love and attention from fans and celebrities like Orange Is The New Black's Dascha Polanco, Diplo and others. Some fans also had funny reactions to the picture as one of them said, "My left eye almost exploded after seeing this pic," while another one wrote, "OMG I WILL BUY ALL OF THEM JUST TO KEEP EM ❤️❤️❤️

Just recently, it was revealed that Rihanna moved to London to stay close to her Fenty team and ensure efficiency. In an interview with the New York Times T Magazine, the songstress revealed that she has moved to London and the one thing she enjoys out there is "Walking around the block." Further, in the same interview, Rihanna spoke about how she uses herself as a muse to curate ensembles. "I use myself as the muse. It's sweatpants with pearls or a masculine denim jacket with a corset. I feel like we live in a world where people are embracing every bit of who they are. Look at Jaden Smith,20 Childish Gambino.21 They dare you to tell them not to," she said.

During her interview, when she was asked about the concept behind the distribution model of Fenty's upcoming products, Rihanna revealed, "I'm a millennial, you know? People are always looking for the thing that hasn't made it online yet. And as a consumer, I hate seeing something on the runway and then having to wait six months for it. I had to wait all that time to get it, do I even..."