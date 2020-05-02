Sheer may be the fabric of the season and Rihanna sure looks sizzling in it. The singer posed for a new photoshoot for the Fenty line in a black two-piece, looking every bit the goddess that she is.

The Savage x Fenty Xtra VIP box campaign is finally out with the 'Umbrella' singer. Rihanna can be seen wearing a sheer two-piece. The 32-year-old Barbadian singer is standing in what looks like the backyard of a swimming pool. He is sporting long beachy waves with her hair down.

'The boss is back, baby!

Rihanna looks super hot in the picture wearing the Neon Nights unlined bra. She teams the bra with a sheer bra with undies that have been designed as a sheer mini skirt.

The image was shared on the official Instagram page of SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA. The picture was captioned as, "The boss is back, baby! @badgalriri & @adamselman STAY makin' magic Just look at this Savage lewk! It's yours in May's Xtra VIP Box, available at midnight. #UXTRA #SavageXAdamSelman. PS Xtra VIPs - Remember to "shop" or "skip the month" to dodge that charge."

Rihanna's outfit was teamed up with a pair of black heels. She has never looked better than she does in this iconic cover shoot that seems to be inspired by Playboy.

The images also beautifully capture all her tattoos. We can see her angel wings tattoo on the stomach, two others on each of her ankles and the ones on her hands and wrists.

Rihanna who has been quarantining at her home sure dropped the hottest bomb on the internet in rather boring times. Her followers have pasted many encouraging comments for RiRi like, "No wonder Rihanna is the sexiest and most desirable woman in the world. ❤️" Another one also posted, "I love her so much you guys can't imagine "

All we can say is that we certainly do agree with these fans!