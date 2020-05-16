Many celebs have taken to baking, cooking, and cleaning in the quarantining, but Rihanna, as we all know, likes to take things up a notch. Not only did Rihanna grace her kitchen to cook, she did it in her lingerie!

The Umbrella singer posted a video of herself cooking pasta in a bra and black pyjamas. She also had a casually thrown over the robe. The 32-year-old singer and founder of Savage X Fenty lingerie could be seen chopping onions in her kitchen with a wine bottle in the background.

Rihanna also wore a pair of dark shades, a massive diamond ring on her left hand's middle finger, and diamond-studded bracelets on her wrist.

While cutting tomatoes, the singer went on to explain, "These have a lot more flavour, you know what I'm saying?" She then poured herself some wine and let out a puff of smoke.

There were several voices in the background and she seemed to be surrounded by people. Once the cooking gets over, she slips into a separate outfit.

Rihanna dons a purple coloured "Flock U Up" sheer patterned catsuit from her Savage X Fenty collection. The video clip shows various small snippets of Rihanna dressed in the sheer purple catsuit. She also twerks in one of the clips in a well-lit bedroom. She later throws on a jacket on top of her catsuit.

Even though the attention directly goes to Rihanna's stunning lingerie, the video was in fact, put up to promote a new range of sunglasses from her line, FENTY. The video was also captioned as, "The Jet Blacks are for life, but this Milky Way is some sexy #Coded @fenty."

Rihanna sure gets brownie points for her unique style to promote her new eyewear range!