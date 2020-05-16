B Praak taking us through the chartbuster pachtaogey in his soulful voice Close
Many celebs have taken to baking, cooking, and cleaning in the quarantining, but Rihanna, as we all know, likes to take things up a notch. Not only did Rihanna grace her kitchen to cook, she did it in her lingerie!

The Umbrella singer posted a video of herself cooking pasta in a bra and black pyjamas. She also had a casually thrown over the robe. The 32-year-old singer and founder of Savage X Fenty lingerie could be seen chopping onions in her kitchen with a wine bottle in the background.

Rihanna also wore a pair of dark shades, a massive diamond ring on her left hand's middle finger, and diamond-studded bracelets on her wrist.

While cutting tomatoes, the singer went on to explain, "These have a lot more flavour, you know what I'm saying?" She then poured herself some wine and let out a puff of smoke.

There were several voices in the background and she seemed to be surrounded by people. Once the cooking gets over, she slips into a separate outfit.

Rihanna dons a purple coloured "Flock U Up" sheer patterned catsuit from her Savage X Fenty collection. The video clip shows various small snippets of Rihanna dressed in the sheer purple catsuit. She also twerks in one of the clips in a well-lit bedroom. She later throws on a jacket on top of her catsuit.

Even though the attention directly goes to Rihanna's stunning lingerie, the video was in fact, put up to promote a new range of sunglasses from her line, FENTY. The video was also captioned as, "The Jet Blacks are for life, but this Milky Way is some sexy #Coded @fenty."

Rihanna sure gets brownie points for her unique style to promote her new eyewear range!