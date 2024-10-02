'Rigged awards, Vikrant Massey, Laapataa Ladies deserve it': Alizeh wins 'Best Debutant' for 'Farrey,' Animal wins 5 awards; netizens irked

The IIFA 2024 weekend was filled with glitz and glamour, and celebs attended the award ceremony putting their best fashion foot forward.

The award show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. SRK won an award for best actor for Jawaan, while Karan won an award for completing 25 years as a filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Alizeh made her debut in Bollywood with Farrey. Alizea won an award for IIFA Best Debutant Award (Female) in 2024.

Sharing her excitement, Alizeh said, "This feels like a dream come true. I've been attending IIFA since I was a kid, and to now be standing on this stage, accepting an award for my own film, is surreal. Being part of Farrey as my debut project has been such a rewarding and incredible journey as an actor, and I couldn't have asked for a better start. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Somendra sir, K Kohl, Nikhil, my family, and the entire team for giving me this amazing opportunity. I'm so grateful for all of it—thank you so much!"

Alizeh wins 'IIFA Best Debutant' award for 'Farrey,' fans call IIFA rigged for giving award to Animal

Alizeh's win didn't seem to impress netizens and called out the jury for Alizeh's win.

Not just Farrey, Animal winning best win also wasn't accepted.

A user wrote, "You out of your mind when 12th fail and Sam Bahudur are in the nomination, how can you give this award to Animal and Animal has no good story even. The actor and music of Animal is good but as a whole movie, animal is below average."

Another user said, "I can't believe that the audience chose it as the best picture ‍‍..as per the rules.."

Farrey premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India and it was released theatrically on November 24, 2023.

Alizeh is the daughter of actor, and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan (sister of Salman Khan). She has an elder brother named Ayaan Agnihotri.

Alizeh made her acting debut as a child in her father Atul Agnihotri's directorial film 'Hello'. The 2008 thriller film starred Sharman Joshi, Sohail Khan, Gul Panag, Isha Koppikar, Amrita Arora, and Sharat Saxena in the lead roles.

The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, 'One Night @ the Call Center'. It also had cameo roles by Salman and Katrina Kaif.

