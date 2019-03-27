Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka have raised their concerns and questioned Tejasvi Surya's nomination from Bengaluru South for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. MLA V Somanna from Govindraj Nagar constituency has sought answers on how the wife of late Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde was denied a ticket at the last moment.

The 28-year-old lawyer filed his nomination in the presence of BJP city president PN Sadashiva, Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar on Tuesday.

Somanna told the media that the party will conduct campaigning for Tejasvi only after holding a proper discussion as on why a party frontrunner like Tejasvini was denied a ticket for the upcoming LS polls. He said that the BJP will hold a party meeting in the next three days with senior leaders of the state to have more clarity over the issue.

He also blamed Ravi Subramanya, the MLA of Basavanagudi and uncle of Tejasvi Surya, for this internal politics.

"I have told Ravi Subramanya the same when he had contacted me. I want to know the truth behind Tejaswini missing the ticket," he said, adding that the MLAs of the Lok Sabha seat cannot be "taken for granted" (while selecting a candidate) as it is a question of our future, reports Deccan Herald.

The BJP state president, BS Yeddyurappa, said that he has no idea why Tejasvi was picked as the party had only sent one name but something must have happened in Delhi for this last minute call. However, he said that there is no rift in the party over Tejasvi's candidature as Tejaswini has accepted the decision.