Sajid Khan, who is currently facing one year suspension imposed by The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), had to step down as Housefull 4's director after he was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay in the ongoing MeToo movement. Even his maternal cousin Farhan Akhtar stood by the victim and openly spoke against Sajid terming the latter as a shame to the family.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Farah Khan is really upset with Farhan's stand against Sajid over the matter and the two seemed to have not been on talking terms with each other.

"Not that Farah expected Farhan to speak in Sajid's support, but being family, the least Farhan and his sister Zoya could've done was to hold Farah's hand during this hour of crisis, or so Farah believed. Instead, Farhan openly criticised Sajid's conduct on Twitter and described Sajid as a shame to the family." a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Not just that but Farah was deeply hurt when Farhan threw a party in the same week when the Happy New Year helmer and her brother were going through a tough time. After the allegations were levelled against him, Sajid even faced complete isolation and hardly received any good wishes from the industry people on his birthday which falls on November 23. He didn't even celebrate his special day fearing none of his peers would turn up for a party.

"That really hurt. As things stand now, Farhan's family has dissociated itself completely from Farah and her brother, and if Farhan gets re-married this year, you're unlikely to see Farah dancing at the wedding," the source added.

Speaking about Sajid Khan's sexual harassment allegations, Farhan had earlier told PTI, "So pretty much on the first day when three women came out and spoke, I felt it was important for me to speak out. Sajid, being my brother, I need to now work with him, try to figure out how he can see this thing through and how it is that he can make the women who have been affected by his actions, somehow feel better."

He had further added, "It was surprise, disappointment and strangely, because when it's a member of your family, you also feel a certain level of guilt. It's happened to all of us in the past when we hear something like this and say 'but how come someone so close to him didn't know.' "The truth is I didn't. If I did know I would've spoken about it way before the story broke. There was this certain guilt about that, how could this be going on and I had no idea. So there were conflicted emotions."

It remains to be seen if the two will sort out their differences in the days to come.