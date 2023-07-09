Often, we come across the videos of public welcoming politicians grandly during their visits to villages and cities. Most of them seem heart-wrenching as it is the kids who become the victims of this pressure forced on them to welcome those VVIPs.

In a video that has surfaced on social media today, we can see school-going children in their uniforms being made to sit on the roadside, waiting to welcome a VVIP. The worst part of this is that the kids have been waiting for more than two hours on the roadside.

Video | Young school students made to sit on roadside for 2 hours to welcome newly sworn in NCP rebel minister Anil Patil, returning to his City Amalner in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/G0eGdxxWZ6 — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 8, 2023

Going into details, the newly-inducted NCP minister Anil Bhaidas Patil's visit to his home town of Amalner ran into a controversy after school students in their uniform were seen on either side of the road to welcome him. The Jalgaon district administration has said it would enquire into the alleged use of students of an ashramshala school to welcome the minister.

The video of the same took the internet by storm with people fuming over what the school management has done. These students, in uniform, can be seen standing on the roadside and saluting the minister as his cavalcade passed by and this sparked a controversy in Jalgaon.

As per a report in Times of India, despite repeated calls, the minister did not respond. The rival faction of NCP in Jalgaon has slammed him. "It shows the mindset of the minister. How can the students be used in such a manner to welcome Patil," said Ravindra Patil, district president of Sharad Pawar group.

In the same reports, it has been said that Anil Patil claimed that he was "unaware" that students of an ashramshala waited on both sides of the road in his hometown to welcome him on Friday. An enquiry about the same, and the trouble caused to the students was raised and an investigation is underway.