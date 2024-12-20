'The Sabarmati Report' which stars Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra received a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike. The film which is based on the 2002 train burning incident in Godhra, Gujrat was also screened at the parliament. This screening was attended by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and several other important political figures. It was after a long time that so many important political leaders were attending a film screening together. Ridhi Dogra who was a pivotal part of the film spoke about the experience.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ridhi spoke about how proud she was to be present at the screening in the Parliament of India. She also spoke about meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how she got really emotional about hearing the National Anthem play before the film started.

The actress said, "I think it was when I saw the national flag. We were in Parliament, in an auditorium. Of course, we saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming in and he was right there with us. So, I was constantly thinking, 'Should I watch the film or look at him?' But when the film started, the national anthem played first. I was in tears. Vikrant and Raashii, who were with me, asked if I was okay. I don't know what happened, a lot of emotions were coming out because I'm a bit of an intense person."

Ridhi also spoke about how in her initial days of acting she had noticed that the national anthem always played before a film started in Mumbai. She mentioned that it is her wish to be able to represent India on a global platform like the Oscars. Hence, when she saw the Indian National Flag at the screening, she got extremely emotional. It was at that very moment that she realised she was doing the right thing and was on the right track.

Grateful to you For giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent @EktaaRKapoor you have given me the opportunity. I am humbled and thank you for believing in me @balajimotionpic @anshulmohan @VikirFilms — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) December 3, 2024

Taking to her X, she also shared some snippets from the screening with her fans and followers. She wrote, ""I may have cried when I reached my hotel room after the screening with Our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A day we will always remember and a day that will take a long time to settle in. Grateful to you, for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent Ektaa Kapoor you have given me the opportunity. I am humbled and thank you for believing in me."