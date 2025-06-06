Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying and embracing motherhood. She welcomed her daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. Deepika took a few months off from films to focus entirely on her new role as a mother. While she has resumed work and has been spotted attending international fashion events, she is yet to return to a film set. Recently, she made headlines for being dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit.

'Deepika Padukone was in a relationship with me for two years, I broke up with her,' says Muzammil Ibrahim

Amid this Deepika Padukone vs. Sandeep Reddy Vanga row, her personal life has also come under the spotlight. One of her ex-boyfriends recently claimed that Deepika had asked him out and that he was the one who eventually ended the relationship. Notably, the ex-boyfriend in question is not Ranbir Kapoor.

Model-turned-actor Muzammil Ibrahim opened up about his past relationship with Deepika during a podcast with Siddharth Kannan. He shared, "We were in a relationship for two years. She was very confident, being Prakash Padukone's daughter, everyone already knew about her."

Muzammil revealed that it was Deepika who initially asked him out, but he was the one who eventually broke up with her. "I was a star at that time, she wasn't. Today, she's a superstar. Everyone knows her; nobody knows me. I'm a big fan of hers. I love watching her movies. She's doing great. She's a beautiful woman. But the past is what it is. Before she got married, we used to talk once in a while," he added.

Recalling their early days, he shared that they didn't have much money and used to go on "cute dates" in a rickshaw during the rains. "We were kids then. I had started earning a bit more, so I eventually bought a car. She was so happy about that. Those memories are special — I haven't been on a rickshaw date since. We were genuinely happy even with nothing," he said.

He fondly remembered planning a small birthday surprise for her: "Even with no money, I got the DJ to play her favourite song on repeat because he was my friend. He played it for an hour and a half, just for her birthday."

Deepika was earlier in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, which lasted from 2007 to 2010. She later fell in love with Ranveer Singh during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Work Front

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. She also has Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King.

She recently made headlines for her controversial exit from Spirit due to what the production team described as "unprofessional" demands. These reportedly included limited working hours, a refusal to perform certain intimate scenes, and a request for profit-sharing.

According to sources, Deepika had set clear professional boundaries after welcoming motherhood; she reportedly refused to shoot for more than six hours a day and requested amendments to her contract. Apart from that, it was also widely reported that if the shoot were extended beyond 100 days, she expected additional compensation for each extra day. These terms reportedly didn't sit well with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Amid the ongoing speculation, Deepika was replaced by rising star Triptii Dimri, who had previously collaborated with Vanga in Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol.