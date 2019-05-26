India's richest candidate Ramesh Kumar Sharma, who fought independently from the Patliputra seat in Bihar, lost his deposit as he could manage only 1,558 votes. Sharma declared over Rs 1,107 crore assets in his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

Among the 26 candidates in the fray for the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat, Sharma could garner only 0.14 percent of the total votes. BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav won the seat with over 5 lakh (47.28 percent) votes. Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD's) Misha Bharti, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, came second with 4.7 lakh (43.63 percent) votes.

Of the 10 richest candidates in the country, three were from Andhra Pradesh, two each from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana.

The second richest candidate in 2019 general elections was Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (Congress) with Rs 895 crore assets. He gave a tough fight in the Chevella constituency, Telangana, but lost to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate G Ranjith Reddy by 14,317 votes.

The third richest in this Lok Sabha race was Congress's Nakul Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, with assets worth Rs 660 crore. He won the seat by over 35,000 votes from Chhindwara constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

The fourth richest, also from the Congress, was Vasanthakumar H with over Rs 417 crore assets. He won the Kanyakumari seat in Tamil Nadu with about three lakh votes.

The fifth richest candidate, Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress, declared assets worth over Rs 374 crore. He lost the election with a margin of over 1 lakh votes from the Guna parliamentary seat in Madhya Pradesh to Krishna Pal Singh of the BJP.

Prasad Potluri, the country's sixth richest candidate with a net asset of Rs 347 crore, joined the YSRCP this year. He is also the owner of the Hyderabad Hotshots, one of the six franchises of Indian Badminton League.

Congress' Uday Singh, the country's seventh richest candidate, lost with a huge margin of 2,63,461 votes from the Purnia parliamentary seat in Bihar. He had a declared net asset of Rs. 341 crore.

Congress' D K Suresh also won with a huge margin of 2,06,870 votes from Bengaluru rural in Karnataka. D K Suresh had declared a net asset of Rs 338 crore and was the country's eighth wealthiest contestant in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Andhra Pradesh's two richest candidates Kanumuru Raghurama Krishna Raja and Jayadeva Galla have won the parliamentary election this time. Kanumuru Raghurama Krishna Raja, an industrialist from West Godavari district is the country's ninth richest contestant and won by a margin of 31,909 votes from Nasapuram seat in the state. He has declared a net asset of Rs 325 crore.

Jayadeva Galla, an industrialist and owner of Amara Raja Batteries, gave a tough fight for re-election from the Guntur parliamentary constituency. He won by 4,205 votes. He was the country's tenth wealthiest candidate in the polls with a declared net asset of over Rs 305 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)