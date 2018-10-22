Actress Richa Chadha who is known for experimenting her role with each of her films is up with another surprise for her fans.

Currently, Richa is shooting for Shakeela biopic in a titular role which is being directed by Indrajit Lankesk. It is learnt that the Masaan actress is joining the league of the actresses who have shown their belly dancing skills on screen. Yes, Richa will be shooting for a special promotional song and is currently taking extensive lessons of belly dancing for a dance sequence for her upcoming film on Shakeela.

She is training under the guidance of Mumbai-based belly dancing instructor Shaina Lebana. Richa has been taking lessons from Shaina on belly dance for the past three weeks and will be training for few more weeks for the act. This is not the first time Richa has attempted the Arabic dance form, as she used to take belly dance tutorial even three years ago.

Speaking about it, Richa said, "The song that I'm learning belly dancing for will be a part of the promotions of the film. I have always loved learning newer forms of dance and belly dancing is not only very attractive and graceful but is also a very tough dance form to learn and adapt. Shaina is brilliant at what she does and I'm glad I'm learning under her supervision".