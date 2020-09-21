Richa Chadha is taking legal action against Payal Ghosh for naming her in controversial #MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In a press release, the former has condemned the latter for the baseless claims stating that no woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women.

Chadha, through her lawyer, said that genuinely wronged women should get justice. "Our Client 'Ms. Richa Chadda', condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties.

Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected," the press release from her lawyer read.

"No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.

The Controversy

In an exclusive interview with The International Business Times, Payal Ghosh made sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap.

"The next day he called me and to come to his place (Yari Road) and said don't wear glamorous clothes, wear something normal and come. I went to his house to meet him. I saw him drinking and smoking something in another room, he offered me a drink I said, 'I don't drink'. He tried his best to convince me and told me to come in the room, I went inside. I sat, and suddenly he removed his bottom in front of me and told me to remove my clothes. I got scared and said Sir 'I am very uncomfortable I want to leave'," she said.

She added, "He told me that his wife Kalki has gone to the US. She is angry with me. At that time, they were not divorced. He said girls were ready to sleep with me 'just to do one film with Ranbir Kapoor. He was very proud of himself when he said all that."