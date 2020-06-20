Actress Richa Chadha has posted an emotional note for her beau Ali Fazal's mother, who passed away recently.

Promising to take care of Ali, Richa wrote: "Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday..but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already."

Ali's mother breathed her last on June 17 in Lucknow. A statement issued by the actor's spokesperson said that the demise happened after a "quick succession of health complications".

Richa further said: "Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali , be brave. She wouldn't have liked to see you sad ! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write."

Ali on Friday posted a throwback picture of his mom in a red suit.

"Uzma," he captioned the picture.