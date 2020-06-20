Girls just wanna have fun! Happiness is doing a video call with your bestie Close
Girls just wanna have fun! Happiness is doing a video call with your bestie

Actress Richa Chadha has posted an emotional note for her beau Ali Fazal's mother, who passed away recently.

Promising to take care of Ali, Richa wrote: "Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday..but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already."

Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal with motherInstagram

Ali's mother breathed her last on June 17 in Lucknow. A statement issued by the actor's spokesperson said that the demise happened after a "quick succession of health complications".

Richa further said: "Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali , be brave. She wouldn't have liked to see you sad ! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write."

Ali on Friday posted a throwback picture of his mom in a red suit.

"Uzma," he captioned the picture.