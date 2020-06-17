In yet another shocking news from the entertainment industry, actor Ali Fazal's mother has passed away on Wednesday morning in Lucknow after a quick succession of health complications.

The Mirzapur fame's spokesperson has released an official statement about the actor's mother's death. It said that her death was sudden and have requested the media to give the family some privacy to mourn their loss.

"It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal's mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point," read the statement.

Ali Fazal penned an emotional note for his mother on Twitter which reads, "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali."

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

More details awaited.