In the last few years, several actresses have come out in the open about the importance of mental health. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Richa Chadha have not only emphasised on the importance of mental well-being but also revealed their personal struggle with the disease.

At a time, when the whole country has been put under complete lockdown, for the safety of its own people, many people are feeling depressed and confined. At such a time, Richa feels it's necessary to discuss both physical and emotional health with equal seriousness. Even as news continues to be grim, and social media can be toxic, Richa feels it is important to cherish the little joys that otherwise go unnoticed.

She makes it a point to reply to some unknown followers when she finds a sad message on their feed to check on them. The best way to stay emotionally afloat is to practice inner peace through meditation at such a time.

Richa's interesting post

Richa shared in her post, "My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad ☹️ I'd worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news ... The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous... I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy. .

So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day... and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around... क्योंकि दोस्त जान है तो जहान है! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should... But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had to postpone their marriage from April to a later date, owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.