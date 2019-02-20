Richa Chadha is currently on a great height of her career with incredible line up of films in her kitty. She has been shooting non stop for the last few months, dabbling between difficult characters, each far diverse from the other.

Currently the actress is in deep into the character of her role as a lawyer in the film Section 375, which is being directed by Ajay Bahl and stars Akshaye Khanna alongside Richa in this courtroom drama.

Richa has been shooting for the film since mid January and has been focusing on acing her role as a lawyer. Needless to say the actress has been having a tough emotional ride while shooting for the film which is very demanding.

To stay focused, Richa will now stay away from any public appearance for the coming few weeks. So much so that she intends to live between the sets and her home, avoiding any public appearances and keeping a low profile to help her stay in character.

Speaking about it, Richa said, "I want to stay in the zone of my character. We did a massive portion of court room sequences which needed me to stay focussed, as it needed for me to be in the element and be in the character which was high on emotions. Shooting for court room scenes needs a lot of channelling of emotions and thus, my life was all about going to the sets and back home. I haven't met anyone or been part of any social gatherings as I wanted to maintain a low profile for this period".