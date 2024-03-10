It was a glitzy affair as Bollywood celebs turned up in their glamorous best for the Showsha Reel Awards 2024. The awards, aimed at celebrating and honouring the best in the Indian cinema, was held on March 9. Celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Alizeh Agnihotri and others attended the event dressed to the t.

Richa Chadha flaunts pregnant belly

Mom-to-be, Richa Chadha turned up for the event flaunting her belly bump. Richa and Ali recently announced the news of their pregnancy to the world. The Heeramandi actress looked adorable in a sequined satin knee-length dress paired with a belt. Her pregnancy glow and radiating face received a lot of love on social media.

Bollywood divas arrive in style

Janhvi Kapoor arrived looking nothing less than a diva. She wore a sequinned saree and let her hair loose. The dramatic makeup and her dazzling smile made her stand out from the rest. Ananya Panday also arrived for the awards night looking like a million bucks.

Shradhha Kapoor wowed everyone with her powerful look. The beautiful actress wore a white embellished pantsuit and made sure all eyes were on her. Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri arrived at the venue wearing a black saree and looked lovely. Kartik Aaryan also looked dapper as he attended the event with his new look.

Janhvi Kapoor won the Extraordinary Performance (Female) for her role in Bawaal. The film showed Janhvi as a girl suffering from epilepsy. She had Varun Dhawan playing the male lead opposite her. The Best Singer (Female) went Shilpa Rao for Besharam Rang from Pathaan. The Best Singer Male award went to Manan Bhardwaj for the song - Aaj Ke Baad - starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha.