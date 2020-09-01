With each passing day, a new revelation or a new theory is added in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate and backlash after the actor's demise. Apart from Sushant's family filing an FIR against the actress, several big-wigs have also accused the actress of driving him to the point of suicide. Amid all this, several celebrities have come out in support of Rhea and asked for this media and social media trial to stop.

Swara Bhasker: Sharing a screenshot of the prescription messages between Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister on WhatsApp, Swara wrote, "Hey Voyeurs & shameless conscience-less anchors! Chat Proves #RheaChakraborty had informed the family about the mental health of SSR way back in 2019. Why did all the high decibel, screaming shouting anchors conveniently ignore this story? Does it seem like Rhea is being framed?"

Kubbra Sait: Talking about the sensationalisation of the news and framing Rhea, Kubbra Sait told DNA, "What will happen if Rhea is proven innocent?" "What happens tomorrow if she has no link in this case?" On Rhea's chat messages with Mahesh Bhatt, Sait added, "How can saying 'I love you' to somebody become a crime. How can it become part of media trial?"

Lakshmi Manchu: Talking to her social media, actress Lakshmi Manchu asked for #justiceforSSR and #justiceforrheachakraborty. She insisted, "I see many people silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl." Further talking about the justice system and the law taking its course, she wrote, "Until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of a person and her entire family without knowing the facts. I am standing up for my colleague."

Taapsee Pannu: Reacting to Lakshmi's social media post, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "I didn't know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn't proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased's sanctity."

Sona Mohapatra: 'While Rajput's grieving family may have reasons..what reasons do millions of people consuming this overt witch-hunt of Rhea have? With the consumption of such news and media, we become a part of this ritualistic media witch-hunt that wants Rhea's blood.'

Hansal Mehta: The ace director also came out in support of the actress and said, "God forbid if the girl being accused and being subjected to a trial by media does harm to herself. Will Arnab, all the politicians and all those invited on these media witch-hunts be held accountable? Let her guilt/innocence be proved in a court of law for heaven's sake. Last evening I met people with no remote connection to the film industry making sweeping statements and playing judge. Result of an exploitative and conscienceless media that conducts its own banana court for its own vested interests. At whose cost?"

Ram Gopal Varma: Calling this whole trial a "witch hunt", RGV had even made a small film on how this media coverage is immoral at so many levels.