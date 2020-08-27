Amid the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty and family are looked upon as the prime accused in the case. With a levy of charges and allegations made against the actress, a huge line-up of media people has thronged her house. The actress recently shared a video on Instagram and asked for protection from the agencies.

Rhea shared a video where a man can be seen trying to enter the building while being accosted by the people outside. "This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate . There is a threat to my life and my family's life .We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ?We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us .I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies .#safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided Thankyou," she wrote.

She also shared another video of her building's watchman who claims to have been hit by the media people. While sharing the video, Rhea wrote, "Ram is my buildings watchman for the last 10 years , He is hurt , he was hit by #media Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father . Is this not a crime ? Who is responsible for this ?Is there any law at all ?Are we barbarians?#justiceforram Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice , there are children and elders living in this building too .Or is this the system we live in ?"

With the fresh allegations and leaked chats of hard drugs being used by both Rhea and Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty might be looked under the purview of the Narcotics department.