From being tagged as the "most hated woman" to emerging as the "most desirable woman", Rhea Chakraborty's journey has been a complete roller-coaster ride.

What fuelled the rumours

As per various reports, Rhea has been constantly approached to be a part of the show. And considering the craze and curiosity the nation has around her, the diva is also being offered a mammoth amount to join the show.

Reports have stated that Rhea has been offered Rs 35 lac to be a part of the controversial show. What fuelled the rumours further was Rhea being spotted at the same studio as Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi Prakash is another confirmed contestant of the show.

Now, whether she had visited the studio for some other purpose or actually entering the house as a special guest, remains to be seen. Rhea Chakraborty made headlines when the late Sushant Singh Rajput's family accused her of abetment to suicide. Not just this, Rhea and her brother were also interrogated overrunning a drugs syndicate, and were also sent to judicial custody.

Ankita Lokhande approached?

There was a strong buzz of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh's former girlfriend also been approached for Bigg Boss. However, she denied saying that she was not approached and neither would she like to be a part of shows of such format. Now, whether Rhea becomes a part of the show, remains to be seen.