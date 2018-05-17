Scriptwriter P Jaya Kumar (Jayakumar) has allegedly leaked the complete script of Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV's upcoming movie Officer starring Akkineni Nagarjuna after the makers declined to give him official credit.

P Jaya Kumar had recently expressed his outburst against Ram Gopal Varma, but the latter has denied him the credit. He took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to inform the reason for leaking the sctipt of Officer.

Nagarjuna and wrote, "నాగార్జున గారు @iamnagarjuna, నాకు జరిగిన మోసం గురించి మీకు చెప్పి న్యాయం కోరడానికిి శతవిధాలా try చేశాను. కానీ నా script ని copy కొట్టిన మీ Director నుంచి, support చేసిన Producer దాకా అందరూ నా దారులన్నీ మూసేసారు. So I'm releasing my original story script today."

"2. నాగార్జున గారు, @iamnagarjuna my right to write is my own right to exist But your director is threatening my very existence and killing my career by hijacking my scripts which are a product of my own blood, sweat & tears So I'm releasing the original story script which is mine."

"3. నాగార్జున గారు, @iamnagarjuna This is not the first time my rights are being infringed by your director. Therefore I have no other choice but to release my original script and request you in public. Pls understand my loss and save me atleast now. "