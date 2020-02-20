Ram Gopal Varma, who is fondly known as RGV, is all praises for Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg for supporting his daughter Mikaela to become a porn star. He says the world is evolving.

Mikaela is adopted by Oscar award-winning director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw. She had previously posted videos to PornHub under the stage name 'Sugar Star' but took them down as she did not have her sex worker license. In a recent interview, she opened up about her profession and she also said that she has got approval from her parents for it. Her revelations are creating ripples in the media.

Steven Spielberg supporting his daughter to become an adult actress is a really big thing. After seeing this news, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter page to talk about it. He tweeted, "Nothing could have endorsed PORN more than STEVEN SPIELBERG'S own daughter MIKAELA becoming a PORN STAR and SPIELBERG himself supporting his DAUGHTER'S decision..THE WORLD IS REALLY EVOLVING!!!"

Ram Gopal Varma is open mind person and this attitude often gets him trolled on social media. A person named Ajay Kumar (@ItsAjay617) replied, "@RGVzoomin is the most happiest person in the world right now because u again found another chance to justify your habit watching porn....em mama nuvvu happy a ga mari I think she is adopted daughter of that guy ..."

However, Mikaela, 23, revealed she conveyed the news to her parents via FaceTime over the weekend and her father is in complete support of her. Talking to The Sun, she said, "My safety has always been a number one priority for them. I'm doing this, not out of an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful about it, I'm doing this because I want to honour my body in a way that's lucrative."