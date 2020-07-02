Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of 15 years of Sarkar release. The director said that the megastar is looking like a cross between a lion and a tiger.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma Sarkar is a political crime thriller film, which is based on 1972's The Godfather. The movie revolves around the story of an influential man named Sarkar (Abhishek Bachchan), who is falsely charged with the murder of an upright politician. When he is imprisoned, his son Shankar (Abhishek Bachchan) steps into his shoes as a leader to protect his father and their legacy.

Sarkar was released in the cinema halls on July 1, 2005. The film was superhit at the box office and has become a critically acclaimed movie, which has completed 15 years of its release yesterday. It has been a very special flick and mile stone in the career of senior Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account on the day Sarkar completed 15 years of its release. Taking a trip down memory lane the Bollywood megastar shared a poster of the film and a Hindi poem on how as time flies, suddenly an image flashes across the mind and brings back memories.

Ram Gopal Varma, who is equally thrilled about the success of Sarkar, tweeted a poster of the movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The director described his charisma as a mixture of lion and tiger. He tweeted. "SARKAAAR! it's been 15 YEARS since SARKAR and you are looking like a cross between a LION and a TIGER ⁦ @SrBachchan⁩"

Sarkar is equally important in the career of Abhishek Bachchan, who won Best Supporting Actor award from, Zee Cine, Filmfare and IIFA Award for his performance in the film. Talking to him, Ram Gopal Varma heaped praises about Junion Bachchan's performance in the movie.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a video featuring scene of Abhishek Bachchan in Sarakar and captioned it with, "Hey JUNIOR SARKAAAR! it's been 15 YEARS still can't forget the look in ur eyes when u adjust his collar and flick an imaginary speck off Rashid's shirt @juniorbachchan."