Ram Gopal Varma is a straight-forward man who has his own ways of praising and criticising people. His appreciation often looks exaggerated and at times have created controversies, while his critical words went unnoticed because commoners find it difficult to decipher.

RGV's Tweets on Rajinikanth

One such occasion was when Ram Gopal Varma went for posting tweets about Rajinikanth one after the other. He started with the Tamil superstar's popularity and how with not-so-impressive looks and without dancing ability found a place in the people's hearts.

He explained in one Tweet that nobody knows exactly what a cine-goer likes in an actor and it was impossible for best psychiatrists in the world to explain the Rajini phenomenon.

The unedited text can be read below:

This man by being the biggest star ever completely destroys the notion of looks being important for stardom

He is a bad looker,doesn't have 6 packs ,short with a disproportionate body n knows just 2 nd half dance movements

Nowhere in world a man who looks like this can be SuperStar .I wonder what he did to God that God did this to him

Rajni sir is ultimate proof that no one can ever fucking know why the audience likes what in cinema?

The greatest psychiatrists in the world will collapse with the challenging task of explaining the Rajni Phenomenon

His comments obviously met with a lot of negative reactions from Rajinikanth's fans. Ram Gopal Varma, like in his usual style, slammed the superstar's fans by stating that he was actually praising their icon.

RGV Attacks Rajini Fans

Some superdumb fans of Rajnikant dint even realise that I was only complimenting the superstar

Am thrilled that @kamaalrkhan thinks I look more handsome than Rajni sir but Mr.Kamaal shud know the reality of the Great Rajni

All u dumb Rajni fans who are abusing me shud realise that I saw Rajni sirs flop films many more times than even my own hit films

The way they are misunderstanding my tweets,Rajni Sir's fans seem to be more dumber than Power Star's fans..Jai Rajni and Jai Power Star

He is the Star of not only earthly Stars but also of the heavenly stars