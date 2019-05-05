Ram Gopal Varma has made a sensational comment on stylish star Allu Arjun's elder brother Allu Bobby aka Venkatesh. He said that he looked more of a man than anyone in the whole of the mega family.

Ram Gopal Varma is known for making controversial comments on various issues and personally on social media to grab headlines and be relevant in the media. The director was creating a sensation with his promotion of Lakshmi's NTR. Hence, he had taken a break from making comments on other affairs.

The filmmaker is apparently returning to his old profession, weeks after the release of Lakshmi's NTR. Taking digs at mega family, which is one of the most popular families from the T-Town, is one of his most favourite activities on social media, as it gets more attention and publicity. He was at it on Sunday.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle at 3.00 am on Sunday. The controversial director tweeted, "Just happened to see Allu Bobby and I am shocked why he's not on the screen because I frankly think he looked more of a man than any other man in the whole of the mega stylish power family .. Why??? ."

Not many know that Allu Arjun has an elder brother Allu Venkatesh, who is fondly known as Bobby Venkat. The reason is that Bobby is not a celeb. He was rumoured to venture in to film production, but there was little buzz created by it. He rarely makes a public appearance, which is another why he is not known to many.

However, Allu Bobby had made it to the headlines for the wrong reasons for a couple of times. According to the Times of India, he was in news for allegedly attacking a videographer with his friends at the Over The Moon in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad January 2017. Sri Reddy had also made some startling revelations about him on her Facebook page on July 14, 2018,

Sri Reddy had posted, "Allu Bobby..allu arjun big bro..i am not coming out in these days to high life club, I know u miss me..we used to sit at novotel pool side u remember..umm always like to flirt around..U called to my friends also about me.. dnt miss me..we used to dance alot nd talk alot..U r a such a pub lover..time should come wl talk,still we hv time.. enjoy #tollywoodleaks."