Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has announced that he will contest against Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan from Bhimavaram constituency in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. And now, social media users are mocking him saying that he made the statement after having Vodka.

Ram Gopal Varma is set to release his next movie Lakshmi's NTR in the cinema halls on March 29 and is currently busy with its promotion. The controversial filmmaker surprised everyone when he tweeted on Thursday morning, "‏I am contesting against @PawanKalyan in Bhimavaram.. Await DETAILS."

In reply, many of his followers countered Ram Gopal Varma saying that the date of filing nomination is over and he must be drinking Vodka (which he is known for) while making the post on Twitter. They mocked him by asking him to finish the remaining vodka and go to bed. Some even opined that it must be a publicity stunt for his upcoming movie Lakshmi's NTR, a controversial biopic of NT Rama Rao.

ROHIT RS‏ @rohitsandeep123

Peg padinatu undhi........nominations close ayayi ra babu....mingey nuvu

Satyajith Ankareddy‏ @satyajithpinku

Nominations close sir

Pinky‏ @Duchess_Of_Swag

Nice to know atleast you having vodka

Hanu Bavirisetti‏ @hanu_raob

Oray nayana RGV.. nee Lakshmi's NTR choosthamlera babu..vodka vesi maree promotions kosam mammalni gelakala.. Nominations already close ani andariki telusu..ippudu nuvvila mayladithe K.A.Paul kante biggest comedian vi avuthav..

Dhanu‏ @Dhanu260891

Complete Ur remaining vodka bottle and sleep.

Ongole Gittha‏ @OGittha

Nee bondha raaa l***r nomination already over, iena boothu, gost films thisukoni nee bathuki Rajakiyam antey

Ram Gopal Varma responded to his trolls immediately and said that although time for filing nomination is over, he has special permission. The director assured to reveal the details of his nomination soon. He tweeted, "Inspite of nominations stopping I got special permission from the very top to contest against @PawanKalyan Await DETAILS."

However, some of fans are happy and thrilled over the news. A fan named Arun Vishwanathan (@arunv2808) tweeted, "Those who are scared to confess their love to their crush, thinking that she'll reject you, just take this guy as an example. We thought you only had the courage to make movies no one watched, but this as well? Bravo."