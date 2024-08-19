RG Kar tragedy: Trinamool MP approaches Calcutta HC, seeks protection from police action

Veteran Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who has been issued summons by Kolkata Police twice over his social media post on the rape and murder of a medic here, on Monday, approached Calcutta High Court seeking protection against coercive action including arrest in the matter.

The single-judge bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj has admitted the petition. In the petition, Roy expressed apprehension about being taken into custody any time by the cops in the matter.

A social- media post by Roy went viral on Sunday morning where he demanded custodial interrogation of demanding custodial interrogation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and the former and controversial Principal of state-run R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ghastly rape and murder case.

Shortly after that, he received a notice from Kolkata Police for an appearance for interrogation at the city police's headquarters in central Kolkata. As Ray refused to honour the notice, the city police issued a second notice for interrogation to him.

Finally, on Monday morning, he approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection in the matter.

At the same time, Roy has continued to rebel on the social media by making two consecutive posts regarding the matter, calling for more forceful protest movements on the issue.

Besides Roy, the city police have also issued notices for interrogation to two reputed city-based doctors for making social media posts, which according to the city police, were objectionable. The two doctors are likely to turn up at the city police headquarters later in the day.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh suddenly turned up at CBI's Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Monday morning. He said that some junior and former medical students of the state-run R.G. Medical College & Hospital had approached him with some information on the matter, which he intends to communicate to the CBI officials.

