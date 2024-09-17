Following a five-hour meeting with the delegation of West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the Trinamool Congress government has decided to replace the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal after 4 p.m. on Tuesday after the Supreme Court hearing over the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata ends.

At the same time, the Chief Minister added that the Deputy Commissioner (North Division) of Kolkata Police Abhishek Gupta will also be replaced.

The state director of health services and director of medical education will also be replaced, the Chief Minister said.

However, she did not comment over the demand of the protesting junior doctors about the removal of the Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam.

"We have accepted most of the demands of the junior doctors and we expect the junior doctors to return to duty now considering the plight of the patients coming to the state-run medical colleges and hospitals," Banerjee said.

However, the protesting junior doctors were unhappy over the proceedings of the meeting with the Chief Minister and claimed that they will announce their next course of action after they reach their protest venue in front of the state Health department headquarter at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

"There were certain positive discussions on several of our five-point agenda. But we are not happy with the progress of discussions on certain other points. We will announce our next course of action in the matter after we discuss with our fellow junior doctors," said a member of the delegation while leaving the Chief Minister's residence.

A crucial hearing on the rape and murder case is scheduled for hearing at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The hearing comes in the wake of the former R.G. Kar principal and the former SHO of Tala police station, under whose jurisdiction R.G. Kar comes have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation officers on charges of misleading investigation and tampering of evidence in the rape and murder case.

