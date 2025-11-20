120 Bahadur arrives with the weight of a story that has lived in India's military memory for over six decades—the extraordinary last stand of 120 soldiers of Charlie Company at Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. What sets this film apart is not just the historic scale of the event, but the passion and intention voiced by the people behind it.

Associate executive producer Arhan Bagati has repeatedly emphasised that the film's purpose was never confined to creating a commercial war drama. For him, 120 Bahadur is about ensuring that the bravery of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and his men "is told in a way that feels authentic, grounded, and deeply respectful." He has described early reactions calling the film "incredible" and "a must-watch" as validation that stories like Rezang La "must be remembered, not just retold."

That philosophy is reflected across the production. Farhan Akhtar, who leads the cast, has spoken about approaching the role with restraint rather than hyperbole. He has described the film as a reminder of "what real patriotism looks like—quiet, disciplined, and rooted in duty." Akhtar also revealed that veteran writer Javed Akhtar, after watching an early cut, left "teary and choked up," moved by the honesty with which the story was recreated. It was a sign to the team that they were on the right emotional track.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Vishal Ramchandani of Excel Entertainment have highlighted the film's focus on authenticity. They have spoken about rebuilding Rezang La with accuracy, training actors like actual soldiers, and ensuring the narrative honoured not just Major Shaitan Singh but every man who fought beside him. Ramchandani called the project "a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces," while Sidhwani underscored the responsibility of telling a story that belongs to the nation.

Adding emotional depth is Raashii Khanna, who plays Shagun Kanwar, Major Shaitan Singh's wife. She has said this role is "one of the most emotional" of her career, reflecting the often-forgotten world of families whose personal battles unfold far from the frontline.

In the end, 120 Bahadur stands not as a stylised war spectacle, but as a cinematic salute — shaped by the words, intentions, and heartfelt tribute of its creators, who set out to honour the 120 men who chose duty over survival.