Annoyed over the decision of the party leadership to enter into an alliance with the National Conference for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, a group of Congress leaders of Ladakh raised a banner of revolt and tendered mass resignation.

Seeking to downplay the mass resignation of party leaders, a Congress councilor from Zanskar Stanzin Ala claimed that only a group of party leaders have submitted their resignation as a mark of protest against the alliance with the NC.

As per posts on some media groups of Ladakh, the executive members of the Block Congress Committee, Padum, Zanskar of district Kargil, have tendered their mass resignation.

Reports said that resignations were submitted under the leadership of Skalzang Wangyal Gara, former Executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil, and supported by Thinlay Angmo Sarpanch Padum and Block Congress Committee (BCC) Zanskar President Urgain Dorjay. The annoyed leaders alleged that decision to ally with the NC was taken without considering the grassroots workers.

Reports said that vice president Tsering Angchuk Stara, Rigzin Dorjay Zangla, Ghulam Mohammad Wani Padum, and Haji Khadim Hussain Padum also submitted their resignations.

NC, Congress announce alliance for Kargil Council

As reported earlier, the National Conference and Congress announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming LAHDC Kargil elections likely to be held on September 10. Both parties announced a pre-poll alliance.

While addressing a press conference last month at Kargil senior NC and Congress leaders of Kargil district announced to fight the elections jointly.

Working president of the Ladakh unit of Congress Asgar Karbalie said that the seat-sharing arrangement will be worked out after consultation with senior leaders of both parties.

He said the pre-poll arrangement would convert into a post-poll alliance and there would be a 50/50 power-sharing formula between both the parties in the council.

On the 26 seats of the LAHDC Kargil, National Conference and Congress will field 13 candidates each.

In the last LAHDC Kargil elections held in 2018, the National Conference won 10 seats followed by eight seats by Congress. PDP had won two seats and BJP one while there were five Independents.