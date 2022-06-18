Revlon Inc shares surged as much as 62 per cent in New York trading after media reports said Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is considering buying the cosmetics giant.

Reliance Industries, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is mulling an offer just days after Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, media reports said.

Revlon, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman's MacAndrews & Forbes, suffered during the pandemic after years of declining sales and endured financial controversies which the company said on Thursday could "impede" its restructuring process, Bloomberg reported.

Representatives for Revlon and Reliance Industries didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Revlon got its start 90 years ago selling nail polishes in the throes of the Great Depression, and later added coordinated lipsticks to its collection. By 1955, the brand had gone international.

Shares of the cosmetics giant had declined 83 per cent since the beginning of 2022 through Thursday's close, Bloomberg reported.

