India on Saturday recorded a significant increase with 13,216 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, against the 12,847 infections registered the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Also in the same period, there were 23 new fatalities which took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,840.

The active caseload increased to 68,108, accounting for 0.16 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Among those who are hospitalised include Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for post-Covid health issues.

Delhi reports 1,797 cases in 24 hrs

Delhi alone on Friday reported a rise in Covid cases, at 1,797 in last 24 hours, against 1,323 infection recorded on the previous day, while there was one more death. The Covid positivity rate has jumped to 8.18 per cent and the number of active cases to 4,843 in the national capital.

With 901 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,87,956. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 2,850.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,19,025 while the death toll has reached at 26,226. The number of Covid containment zones stand at 190 in the city.

A total of 21,978 new tests -- 15,720 RT-PCR and 6,258 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,88,38,436 while 26,806 vaccines were administered - 2,566 first doses, 6,987 second doses, and 17,253 precaution doses.

Vaccination Status

Otherwise, countrywide total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,46,03,995, according to the Union Health Ministry's bulletin.

The recovery of 8,148 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,90,845. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.63 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate slightly jumped to 2.73 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.47 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,84,924 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.73 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196 crore, achieved via 2,52,66,330 sessions.

Over 3.56 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

