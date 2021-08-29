The blue sky of Jammu - the winter capital of the Union Territory of J&K, on Saturday was dotted with colourful kites as a unique 'kite festival' was organized to revive the old tradition of the walled city.

Before Independence, Jammu was famous for kite flying, especially during the eight days period between the Rakshabandhan and the Janamasthami, but this age-old tradition is declining among the younger generation due to online mobile games.

The kite festival was aimed to revive this tradition. The festival was organized by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) at Tawi River Front Park. Owing to the enthusiasm Jammuites have for kites, the festival witnessed a huge crowd from various parts of Jammu.

50 enthusiasts participate in event

As many as 50 enthusiasts participated in the event organized as a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" on glorious 75 years of Independence. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langer inaugurated the event.

Dr. Langer said Kite flying has been an integral part of the culture of India. Kites can drag us out of our homes and go back to childhood for a while.

Directorate of Tourism, Jammu Vivekanand Rai said, "Kites have been a part of a tradition since ancient time and even today they are flown to celebrate various festivals and sentiments."

"Ever since we started thinking about organizing a kite-flying festival in Jammu we were sure that it will get a great response", he said, adding, "I would like to thank the people of Jammu for making our initiative a thorough success and using Indian thread for flying kites".

Attempt to revive the age-old tradition

The purpose of organizing this event is to revive the age-old tradition of kite flying and provide Jammuites an opportunity to witness Patanagbaazi out in the open. This festival is also a part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

It was decided that this event will be made a regular feature in coming years and will be organized in a grand manner, which will help in attracting tourists from all parts of India.

Subhang Sethi and Mohit Sharma were declared winners in two categories and each of them won a two-night and three-day stay at Patnitop for a family of four. All the participants have presented certificates.

Similar event organized in Samba

District administration Samba organized a kite flying festival with an objective to discourage the use of nylon/plastic threads and simultaneously engage youth and promote among them the age-old culture sport of kite flying.

Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta, said that kite flying was an age-old culture and was also associated with the aspirations, dreams, and imaginations of individuals. The DC Samba said that this function was organized with a resolve to revive the traditional ethos of brotherhood and compassion among fellow brethren and launch a movement against the use of banned threads.